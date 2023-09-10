Indore: Two-day Conference On G-20 And NEP From September 12

G20 Summit – A Curtain-Raiser | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day G-20 and state level National Education Policy (NEP) conference will be organised by the Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE School from September 12 at Daly College.

Principals-teachers and students of 900 schools across the state will participate. The chief guest will be Joseph Emmanuel, Academy Director, CBSE Delhi and the special guests will be Vishwajit Saha, director of Skill Education; and Jagdeep Nagpal, program director, Express India.

The keynote speaker will be Anil Srinivas. Regional officer Vikas Aggarwal, Center of Excellence Rajeev Gupta and collector Illyaraje Raja T will also be present among the guests.

This was announced in a press conference organised at a private school on Saturday. Sahodaya chairperson Isabel Swamy and secretary Poonam Shekhawat said that the Sahodaya group has organized conferences in six states across the country. It has been organised in Hyderabad, Pune, Agartala. The fourth conference will be organized at Daly College.

Panelists will also give information to the students about the new education policy. There will be emphasis on skill based education.

Co-secretaries of the organisation, Suman Kochhar and Shamali Chatterjee said that in the second session of the first day, there will be a discussion between the principal and teachers on innovation in school education. Suggestions will be collected. On the last day, there will be an exhibition on skill based education of the students coming from schools. Also, group discussion has been organized between teachers and students. There will be eight to ten students in each group, who will be discussed on many subjects including music, dance, arts, painting.

