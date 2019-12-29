Indore: Two Congress ‘photo opportunists’ fight at party’s 134th foundation day event

Indore: Two Congress leaders, who are known for grabbing photo opportunities, got into a brawl as one of them along with his supporter tried to steal the show during the party’s 134th foundation day function held at Gandhi Bhawan on Saturday.

City Congress Committee acting president Vinay Bakaliwal had invited freedom fighters to felicitate them at the foundation day function. He felicitated them by offering shawl and shreephal (coconut). Addressing the workers, Bakaliwal recalled the contribution of Congress party in freedom struggle.

When Bhanwar Sharma was proposing vote of thanks, City Congress Committee general secretary Ashok Nalia and party leader Deepak Rajoria reached there with a plate and lota (small metal pitcher filled with water) and started washing the feet of freedom fighters. This took everyone by surprise.

As photographers started clicking photos of feet washing, Rajiv Vikas Kendra president Devendra Singh Yadav objected to Nalia’s act. He asked how can Nalia do such a thing in the middle of programme without taking prior permission.

Nalia and his supporter were asked by Bakaliwal to step down. But Nalia termed it as “his right” saying he has been working for the party for last 15 years.

This argument enraged Yadav who told Nalia that he could not bring even four persons in these many years to Congress programmes. “But just for photo opportunity, you have come with plate and a lota to wash feet of freedom fighters,” Yadav alleged.

When Nalia asked Yadav to mind his words, the latter hurled abuses on him and got the same in return. Yadav accused Nalia and his supporter of illegal bore well digging while using party’s name. Seeing the matter going from bad to worse, other party leaders intervened and matter was put to rest.