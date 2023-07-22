Indore: Two Caught For Supplying Substandard Engine Oil-600 Litres Of Oil Recovered | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police raided a godown and recovered about 600 litres of engine oil being supplied with the label of a renowned company in the Bhanwarkuan area on Thursday night. Two persons were detained from the godown and further investigation is on to know the role of other people in this case.

According to police, information was received that some people were indulged in preparing substandard engine oil using the name of a company in a godown in the Palda area.

After the information, police reached the godown situated on Pathharmundala Road in Palda. About 600 litres of oil in three drums were recovered from the spot. The accused were allegedly supplying the oil after packing it in cans with the name of a well-known company. Police said that more people may be involved in the crime. The investigation is on.

It is noteworthy that a few months ago Bhanwarkuan police caught a person who was supplying substandard engine oil using the names of some well-known companies. Then, the police recovered hundreds of litres of oil from his godown. Police are investigating to know whether the recently arrested accused is connected with the accused arrested earlier.

