Indore: Two cases involving Rs 12.22 cr settled at National Lok Adalat

Indore ( Madhya Pradesh): Two cases involving an amount of Rs 12.20 crore were settled in the Lok Adalat at the district court, Indore on Saturday. In the court of principal district and sessions judge, BP Sharma, two cases; Trivedi Agrotech Pvt Ltd Vs Rajesh and Neeraj Vs Rajesh, involving amounts of around Rs 7.02 cr and Rs 5.20 crore were pending for five years. Both parties agreed to the settlement done by judge Sharma.

Rs 60L COMPENSATION IN ACCIDENT CASE In a motor accident case, the court awarded compensation of Rs 60 lakh to the family of deceased Salman Khan who had died after being hit by a vehicle. The wife and two children and parents of the deceased had filed a case for compensation against Tata AIG Insurance Company before the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in which after hearing both the parties, an amount of Rs 60 lakhs was awarded through mutual settlement.

63 BENCHES SET UP IN INDORE In all 63 benches set up at tehsil and district levels. In the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, 314 cases were resolved. Awards worth more than Rs 2.24 cr were passed.

FAMILY COURT

For the first time in the family court, 570 cases were heard by 5 benches. In all 157 cases ended with a compromise and in 28 cases the husband and wife agreed to live together on the advice of the court. In 2015, a mother of two daughters, residents ofJanta Quarter, filed a dowry harassment report against her husband and then filed a maintenance case in 2022. The husband realised his mistake and they reached a compromise at the court of judge Anil Kumar Sohane. Similarly, the parents of a three-year-old daughter, who applied for divorce, agreed to live together.

In all 1329 benches were constituted all over the state, including 19 benches at Jabalpur. There were 36,000 pending cases and 72,059 pre-litigation cases and a total of 1,08,059 cases were settled involving a sum of Rs 492 cr.