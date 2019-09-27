Indore: Two brothers caught in molestation case

Indore: Several female employees of an IT firm lodged a complaint of molestation against two brothers, who are owners of the firm. Two separate cases were registered against the brothers who have been arrested, Vijaynagar police said.

Police said that the first FIR was lodged by four women working at 3G Global Company who complained that they had been taken to Goa on September 19 by Brijnandan Singh and Gajanand Singh ostensibly for the business trip.

However, when they reached Goa, the brothers told the women that they would be given money and promotion if they developed physical relations with them.

The women refused, but even then the brothers molested them. The four women were supposed to stay in Goa till September 24, but they cut short their trip and came back on September 21.

The women also alleged that the brothers had locked up one of the women in a resort room for an entire night when she refused the advances of the two brothers.

The second FIR was lodged following a complaint by another woman, who had been sacked a few days back. She complained that she too had been molested by the brothers in the office.