Indore: Two brothers booked for abetting elder brother’s suicide

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered against two brothers for allegedly abetting the suicide of their elder brother in Bhanwarkuan, on Friday. They didn’t allow the elder brother to stay in their ancestral house due to which he was upset and he took such an extreme step.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said that Lokesh Bhalse, a resident of Bhawna Nagar committed suicide by hanging himself a few months ago. When the police recorded his wife’s statement, she informed that Lokesh’s younger brothers Kamlesh and Ritesh didn’t give his share in the ancestral property and they didn’t allow him to stay in the house due to which he was upset and committed suicide. The police have booked the accused under section 306, 34 of the IPC and started a search for them.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 12:48 AM IST