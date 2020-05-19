Indore: Two brothers arrested with 10 quintal fish, 10 tonne watermelon seized from Khajrana

A joint team of crime branch and Sadar Bazaar police station raided a godown and seized about 10 quintals of fish on Monday night. Two brothers, who owned the fish were arrested.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint team reached the godown of Dheeraj Gaud and Harshal Gaud in Bhoi Mohalla area and seized the fish and ice. According to Sadar Bazaar TI Ajay Verma accused run a business of supplying fish in the city and had brought the fish from Andhra Pradesh.

A crime branch official said there were three varieties of fish worth around Rs 1 lakh.The accused were booked under section 188 of the IPC.

Two arrested with 10 tonne watermelon

Crime branch team arrested two men from Barwani with 10 tonne of watermelon in Khajrana area on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, crime branch stopped a mini truck and seized the watermelon being carried for selling it in the city. The accused named Sadik Khan and Wasim Khan of Julwania in Barwani were arrested while carrying watermelon.