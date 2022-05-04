Indore: Two booked under NSA in pub brawl

Indore (Madhya Padesh): Two persons were booked under the National Security Act on Tuesday in connection with the group clash at the Four More Shots pub a couple of days ago. One of the accused is the pub manager.

The Tukoganj police have arrested more than a dozen people in connection with the case so far. The police prepared the NSA case against two persons, named Happy Ali and Ranveer Nekia. The district magistrate has invoked the NSA for action against the accused. Further investigations into the case are on. Police station-in-charge Kamlesh Sharma said that, after seeing the number of criminal cases against the two accused, their NSA case was presented before the DM. Happy Ali has eight cases registered against him, while Ranveer has four.

Two groups had clashed over a petty issue in the pub a couple of days ago. The police registered a case against both the groups and have arrested more than six people so far. An MBA girl student was also thrashed by the accused. In this case, the district administration has sealed the pub.

Relative booked for raping Class 11 girl

A Class 11 girl was allegedly raped by her relative in the Vijay Nagar area. The police have arrested the accused and further investigations are on.

According to the police, the girl lodged a complaint stating that, while she was staying in the city since 2016, her maternal uncle’s son used to molest her. He also made physical relations without her consent. Somehow, the girl reported the matter to her family after which she lodged the police complaint.

In another incident, a youth was booked by the Hira Nagar police for raping a 32-year-old woman on the promise of marriage. The police said the woman was staying separated from her husband for a few years. The accused met her and he allegedly made physical relations with her without her consent. He later refused to marry the woman. The accused was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the police are looking for him.

