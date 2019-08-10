Indore: Two booked under NSA for dairy products adulteration

Indore: District Magistrate on Friday booked two persons under NSA (National Security Act) for dairy products adulteration. They were mixing less quantity of required components in preparing the dairy products.

According to information, team of food safety officers has seized dairy products on July 25, 2019 prepared by Siddharth Enterprises. The police have arrested Siddhart Jain and Shubham Sadafuley on Friday in connection with the case.

Forty-one (41) kg paneer, 31 kg ghee and some amount of curd were seized by food safety officers during the raid. They also destroyed stale paneer weighing 60 kg.

Later, samples of products were sent by the department to laboratory for testing their purity. During laboratory test, 41.6 per cent of milk fat was found in paneer whereas paneer should have 50 per cent of milk fat according to the guidelines.

The test also declared ghee harmful as its RM value was 18 per cent which should be at least 26 per cent. Curd was having 7.86 per cent of solid not fat. The ideal curd must have 9 per cent of solid not fat mixed in it.