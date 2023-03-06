Indore: Two booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage 

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were booked for raping a young woman on the pretext of marriage in the Lasudia area on Sunday.

Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said that a 25-year-old girl from Narmadapuram has lodged a complaint that she came to the city for higher studies and thereafter got a job in a company where she met the accused Ashish and befriended him. Later, at the request of the accused, the victim started to stay with him at his flat in the Lasudia area where he allegedly got into a physical relationship with her without her consent. Later, he promised to marry her. After a few days, the accused threatened the girl when she came to know that he was married and confronted him.

After that, the girl started living in another place in the Lasudia area where she met another accused Kabir. She told him about Ashish and Kabir promised to support her. Kabir also made physical relations with her. Terrified by the accused, she did not reveal the matter to anyone for months. After this, she returned to her parents and started living with them but the accused continued to threaten her over the phone.

After that, she revealed the matter to her parents and later came to the city to lodge a complaint against the accused. The police have registered a case against the accused and started a search for them.