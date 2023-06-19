 Indore: Two Booked For Preparing Forged Documents Of House Of Dead Cop 
The policeman’s daughter lives in UP and she had kept the accused as the caretakers of her father but after his death, they prepared forged documents of the house.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were booked for preparing forged documents in order to grab the house of a retired policeman after his death in the Khajrana area, police said on Sunday.

The policeman’s daughter lives in UP and she had kept the accused as the caretakers of her father but after his death, they prepared forged documents of the house. The police are investigating the case and a search is on for the accused.

According to the police, Anju alias Anara Devi, a resident of Raebareli (UP) has lodged a complaint that her father, a retired police personnel had bought two plots and constructed a three- storied house in the New Harsiddhi area under Khajrana police station jurisdiction.

Anju is the only daughter of the policeman so he had registered it in her name. She resides in Raebareli so she had kept two persons named Budhpal and Avdhesh as caretakers of her father and they used to stay in a room in the house.

After the death of her father, the accused allegedly prepared forged documents of the house. When the complainant told them to vacate the house, the accused allegedly threatened her with dire consequences.    

The police have registered a case under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B and 506 of the IPC against two persons and started a search for them.

