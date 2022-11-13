Indore: Two batches of GMPe UAE and GCC nations graduate

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The graduation ceremony of the seventh and the eighth batches of the General Management Programme for Executives in the UAE and GCC Nations, GMPe, took place at IIM Indore on November 11. Seventy participants from 6 nations received their certificate of completion on the occasion.

Prof. Himanshu Rai, director, IIM Indore, encouraged the graduating participants to be brave and follow their hearts, for that is the first step to success.

“Often, people ask me how to be courageous. I advise them to practise courage. If you plan to do something, make sure you don’t let your fear defeat you. Whenever you feel helpless or dejected, stop, pause, turn behind—and look at everything you’ve achieved so far. You’ll realise that you’ve already come a long way, and thus, will gather the courage to move ahead once again,” he said. He further encouraged the participants to identify their passion, to introspect and to reflect on their purpose in life.

He concluded by advising the participants to adapt equanimity and be wise.

Prof. Subin Sudhir and Prof. Manoj Motiani said the executive courses at IIM Indore provide a platform for people from diverse backgrounds, educational qualifications, cultures and ethnicities to come together, interact and understand each other’s cultures. They advised that one make sure to maintain and nurture the relationships they have built during this programme.

Dr Mahesh Chotrani mentioned that IIM Indore’s alumni base in the UAE and GCC nations had now crossed 600. “The graduating batches have participants from 6 nations: the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Muscat, Egypt and Bahrain. We—IIM Indore and Anisuma Training Institute, together—are happy to expand our international alumni base and look forward to growing our families,” he said.