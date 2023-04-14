Indore: Two arrested with eight stolen bikes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested with eight stolen bikes in Bhanwarkuan area, police said on Thursday. The accused were planning to sell two stolen bikes on an online shopping platform.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chaurasia said that a bike of student Ashutosh was stolen from the Bholaram Ustad Marg on April 5. After registering a case under section 379 of the IPC, the police checked the CCTVs of the area to identify the accused. The police team were investigating the case when information was received that a person was seen in the Pipliyapala area trying to sell a stolen bike. The police reached the mentioned place and managed to catch the accused named Akash Hada from there. He could not show the papers of the bike after which a bike was recovered from him. He allegedly confessed to stealing the bikes from different areas of the city.

The accused used to sell the bikes through an online platform. He had sold two bikes to a person after which the police arrested his accomplice named Mohsin as well. Two more bikes were recovered from him. Thus, the police recovered eight bikes from the accused. The value of the recovered bikes is about Rs 6 lakh. The accused are being questioned for other such crimes.