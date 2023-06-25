 Indore: Two Arrested With Three Stolen Two-Wheelers


Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Representative Image | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested for bike lifting in the city on Saturday. Three stolen two-wheelers were recovered from them and they are being questioned for other such crimes.

According to a crime branch officer, information was received that two persons were roaming in the city to sell a stolen bike. The crime branch officer gathered information about the accused and managed to arrest them. The accused have been identified as Salman of Khajrana area and Deepak of Gandhi Nagar area of the city.

Deepak allegedly confessed stealing a scooter from the Gandhi Nagar area while Salman had stolen two bikes from Ujjain and the Aerodrome area a few days ago. The accused informed the police that they were drug addicts and stole vehicles and sold them as they needed money to purchase drugs. Police found that the accused were involved in some criminal activities in the city. They are being questioned about their accomplices.

Man arrested with charas worth Rs 80,000

A joint team of the crime branch and the Chandan Nagar police arrested a man with charas worth Rs 80,000, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, the police team caught the accused named Ashraf of Green Park Colony from near Navdapanth Bridge while he was reportedly going to deliver charas to a person in the area. During a search, about 170 grams of charas were recovered from the accused and he was booked under the relevant section of the NDPS Act. The value of the drugs is about Rs 80,000 in the international market. The accused is being questioned to know the person who provided the drugs to him.

Two arrested for duping man from Mandleshwar

Crime branch arrested two persons for duping a man after taking his truck on rent in Mandleshwar. According to the police, they received information that two persons who were on the run after taking a truck on rent in Mandleshwar and not returning it to the owner, were hiding in the city. The crime branch verified information from the Mandleshwar police and later arrested the accused named Rajesh and Mohsin. They were handed over to the Mandleshwar police station staff for further action.  

