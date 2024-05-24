 Indore: Two Arrested With Three Stolen Bikes
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Two Arrested With Three Stolen Bikes

Indore: Two Arrested With Three Stolen Bikes

They had stolen the bikes from the parking lot of a commercial establishment on different dates.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 06:23 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths were arrested with three stolen bikes, police said on Thursday. They allegedly confessed to stealing the bikes from the parking lots of a commercial establishment. According to the police, information was received that two persons were seen near the Railway Reservation Office trying to sell a bike.

The police team of Chhoti Gwaltoli police station reached there and arrested two persons named Zaid Chouhan and Rehan Mansuri. When police asked them to show the papers of the bike, they started misleading them.

Later, they confessed to stealing the bike from the parking lot opposite Yashwant Plaza on May 8. They later confessed to stealing two more bikes from there on May 15 and16. They had hidden the bikes at a place from where police recovered the bikes and they were booked under the relevant section.  

Read Also
Indore: 2 B-Pharma Student Dies Of Electrocution In Silicon City
article-image

Man arrested for robbing a student of mobile phone

Lasudia police arrested a man for robbing a college girl of her mobile phone in the area, police said on Thursday. According to the police, Naina Chowdhary, a resident of a girls’ hostel was going to her hostel on May 19 when a man who came from behind snatched her mobile phone and fled.

Many CCTVs of the area were examined and the accused named AkashTayade was arrested from Sai Basti near Mahalaxmi Nagar area. A mobile phone was also recovered from him.    

Read Also
Indore: Power Supply From 3 Feeders At Nehru Stadium On June 4
article-image

Over 230 Criminals/Antisocial Elements Come Under Cop Action During Special Drive  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police launched a special drive against the criminals and antisocial elements again on Wednesday till next morning. During the drive, action has been taken against more than 230 criminals and antisocial elements. People driving vehicles under the influence of liquor were also booked by the police.  

On the instruction of Commissioner of Police (CP) Rakesh Gupta, the teams of every police station began the drive in their jurisdictions in the city. More than 550 people were checked by the police. Police officials also executed 277 warrants issued against criminals. Six cases were registered for keeping illicit liquor while four accused were booked for keeping weapons illegally. Also, preventive action was taken against 40 criminals.    

21 people were found driving and riding vehicles under the influence of liquor and were booked under Motor Vehicles Act. Houses of listed criminals, theft accused, drugs peddlers and externed accused were also searched by different police teams. Some on the run accused were also caught by the police.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Power Outages Irk Residents, Reaching Zones For Resolution

Indore: Power Outages Irk Residents, Reaching Zones For Resolution

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Duties Assigned To Officers For Smooth Counting Of Votes

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Duties Assigned To Officers For Smooth Counting Of Votes

Madhya Pradesh: Woman Gives Birth On Hospital Road In Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Woman Gives Birth On Hospital Road In Neemuch

Indore Weather Updates: Mercury Rising Out Of Bounds, Reached The Peak Of 44.5 Degrees Celsius

Indore Weather Updates: Mercury Rising Out Of Bounds, Reached The Peak Of 44.5 Degrees Celsius

World Schizophrenia Day: Over 30% Cases In OPD Of Mental Hospital Are Schizophrenic

World Schizophrenia Day: Over 30% Cases In OPD Of Mental Hospital Are Schizophrenic