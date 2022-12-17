Indore: Two arrested with stolen medicines worth Rs 70L 

Representative Image | PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City Crime Branch arrested two persons with medicines worth Rs 70 lakh, an officer said on Friday. They were trying to sell the stolen medicines in the city when they were arrested. They had stolen the medicines from a moving truck along the Sagar-Jabalpur bypass road in the Sagar district.

Since the theft case is registered in Sagar, further investigations would be done by the Sagar police.

According to a Crime Branch officer, information was received that two persons were carrying stolen medicines worth lakhs in a vehicle and they were reaching the city to sell them. The Crime Branch team reached the mentioned place and caught two persons named Ishwar of Dewas and Badal of Jaora in the Ratlam district from the Dewas-Indore Bypass Road. The accused did not give a satisfactory reply about the medicines they were carrying.

Later, they informed the police that they belong to a gang from Dewas and they had stolen 14 cartons of medicines worth Rs 70 lakh from a moving truck from the Surkhi area on Sagar-Jabalpur Bypass Road, a few days ago. They were reaching the city to sell the medicines to someone here.

After the theft of the medicines, the Surkhi police registered a case under the relevant section. The Surkhi police have been informed about the arrest and the recovery of the medicines.