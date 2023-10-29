Indore: Two Arrested With Five Stolen Bikes

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested with five stolen bikes in the Raoji Bazar area, police said on Saturday. The accused used to give the stolen bikes to a scrap dealer at a cheap price. The accused are being questioned for other such crimes.

According to the police, a bike was stolen from the Moti Tabela area on October 15. After registering a case, the police examined the CCTVs of the area. The team was investigating the case when information was received that two persons were seen near Dwarkapuri Square for selling a stolen bike at a cheap price. The police gathered further information and raided the place. Two persons tried to flee from the spot seeing the police but they were caught after cordoning off the area. The accused were identified as Shailendra Gaud, a resident of Dwarkapuri area and Sonu Joshi, the resident of Juni Indore area. One of the accused is a permanent resident of Depalpur.

When they were questioned about the stolen bike from Moti Tabela area, the accused allegedly confessed to stealing the bike and they informed the police that they had sold the bike to a scrap dealer named Saiyyad in the area. They informed the police that they had also stolen two-wheeler vehicles from Gumashta Nagar and Chandan Nagar as well and sold them to scrap dealer Saiyyad. Police said that the accused have also confessed to stealing vehicles from other areas of the city. So far, five stolen vehicles have been recovered from them. Police believed that they were also involved in other theft incidents so they are being questioned further.