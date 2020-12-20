​Indore: Two arrested with 3.9 kilograms cannabis from Chhavni area

Indore:

Crime branch arrested two persons while they were carrying cannabis ​in a scooter in Sanyogitaganj area on Sunday. ​Police recovered ​3.9 kilograms cannabis from the accused and they are being questioned about ​the source of cannabis.

ASP (crime) Guruprasad Parashar said acting on a tip-off, the crime branch team accompanied by Sanyogitaganj police station reached Chhavni area and managed to arrest two persons while they were carrying cannabis ​in ​a scooter. The accused were identified as Santosh of Annapurna area and Sandeep of Hawa Bungalow area of the city. They were booked under 8/20 NDPS act and they are being questioned about the person who gave cannabis to them. Police believed that the accused came to supply the cannabis to someone in the area.