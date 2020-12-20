Indore

Updated on

​Indore: Two arrested with 3.9 kilograms cannabis from Chhavni area

By Staff Reporter

The accused were identified as Santosh of Annapurna area and Sandeep of Hawa Bungalow area of the city.

Cannabis . Representative photo
Cannabis . Representative photo

Indore:

Crime branch arrested two persons while they were carrying cannabis ​in a scooter in Sanyogitaganj area on Sunday. ​Police recovered ​3.9 kilograms cannabis from the accused and they are being questioned about ​the source of cannabis.

ASP (crime) Guruprasad Parashar said acting on a tip-off, the crime branch team accompanied by Sanyogitaganj police station reached Chhavni area and managed to arrest two persons while they were carrying cannabis ​in ​a scooter. The accused were identified as Santosh of Annapurna area and Sandeep of Hawa Bungalow area of the city. They were booked under 8/20 NDPS act and they are being questioned about the person who gave cannabis to them. Police believed that the accused came to supply the cannabis to someone in the area.

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in