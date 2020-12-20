​Indore: Two arrested with 3.9 kilograms cannabis from Chhavni area

Indore:
Crime branch arrested two persons while they were carrying cannabis in a scooter in Sanyogitaganj area on Sunday. Police recovered 3.9 kilograms cannabis from the accused and they are being questioned about the source of cannabis.
ASP (crime) Guruprasad Parashar said acting on a tip-off, the crime branch team accompanied by Sanyogitaganj police station reached Chhavni area and managed to arrest two persons while they were carrying cannabis in a scooter. The accused were identified as Santosh of Annapurna area and Sandeep of Hawa Bungalow area of the city. They were booked under 8/20 NDPS act and they are being questioned about the person who gave cannabis to them. Police believed that the accused came to supply the cannabis to someone in the area.
