Indore: Two arrested with 29 snatched mobile phones

Indore: Two persons were arrested on Wednesday for snatching mobile phones in the city. The accused committed crime to fulfill their wish of owning expensive mobile phones. About 29 mobile phones worth Rs 3 lakh were recovered from them and accused are being questioned for other such incidents.

On the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchi Vardhan Mishra, Banganga police station staff has launched drive to nab people involved in loot incidents. Working on her instructions, they arrested two persons from Super Corridor near Tigariya Badshah.

Police said the accused have been identified as Harsh alias Chhotu Narvariya, a resident of New Ram Nagar area (permanent resident of Lalitpur district in UP) and Sonu Vishwakarma of Jagannath Nagar in Banganga (permanent resident of Rehli village in Sagar district).

Bagnganga police station incharge Indramani Patel said accused confessed to snatching a bag from a woman named Mamta Sharma from Super Corridor in July. Woman had lodged a complaint that some documents and a mobile phone was in the bag. Police recovered the mobile phone and a bike used in the crime from the accused.

During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to be involved in 40 such incidents in Banganga, Aerodrome and Hira Nagar area. After this information, police recovered 28 more mobile phones from the possession of accused. Further investigation is underway.