Indore: Two Arrested While Selling Foreign Cigarettes Illegally | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons trying to sell foreign cigarettes illegally were arrested by the crime branch from the Central Kotwali area, police said on Friday and about 120 packets of foreign cigarettes were seized from them and handed over to the Central Kotwali police station staff for further action.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that information was received that two persons were roaming on Warehouse Road in Siyaganj to sell the cigarettes. The crime branch accompanied by the Central Kotwali police reached the mentioned place and caught two persons named Deepak Wasani and Kailash Nagpal.

During a search, the police team recovered 120 packets of foreign cigarettes from them. There was no health caution mentioned on the packets. Packets of three cigarette brands of foreign countries were recovered from the accused. The accused were booked under the relevant section and they are being questioned for their source of these cigarettes.