Indore: Two arrested while betting for ICC qualifying matches

Indore: Two persons were arrested while they were betting for ICC qualifying matches in Chandan Nagar on Saturday. One of their accomplices is on the run.

According to Chandan Nagar police station staff, information was received that some men were betting on cricket matches in a multi-storeyed building on Dhar Road. Police teach reached the spot and found two men betting on the third floor of the building. They were arrested and a laptop, TV, mobile phone, SIM cards, pen drive were recovered from the spot.

Accused identified as Atul Rathore of Akhand Nagar and Jagjeet Singh of Pagnispaga area of city were arrested while a search for their accomplice Prathviraj Khutal is on.