Indore: Two arrested in connection with the creation and distribution of pornographic material

Two persons have been arrested here on Tuesday in connection with creation and distribution of pornographic material, police said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Deepak Saini and Ashok Singh.

"Two persons arrested on Tuesday, in connection with the creation and distribution of pornographic material. We are also probing the role of a Pakistani national in the case. Total six arrested in the case. We are investigating the case," Jitender Singh, SP Cyber Cell, Indore told ANI.

"There is a chain from Indore to Mumbai in this case. Ashok Singh and Vijayanand Pandey from Mumbai are involved in the racket. They used to sell such videos. Saini contacted Singh and they used to distribute pornographic material in Indore," he added.