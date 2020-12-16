Indore: Two arrested from Mumbai for robbing elderly woman in city

Indore: Police arrested two men from Maharashtra on Wednesday for their involvement in robbing an elderly woman of Rs 40000 in cash and artificial jewellery a few days ago in Annapurna area. The accused confessed to doing recce a month before committing the crime. Some cash and artificial jewellery were recovered from the accused.

ASP Prashant Choubey said that 81-year-old Vidya Lulla, a resident of Silver Palace Colony was robbed of Rs 40000 and artificial jewellery by two men on December 9, 2020. She was alone at home when the accused entered the house around 1 pm and gagged her. They threatened the woman and told her to part with the valuables.

The petrified woman gave in and the accused fled with the booty. A case under Sections 394, 450 of the IPC was registered against unidentified persons.

A team was constituted to trace the accused. The police team examined more than 200 CCTVs installed near the spot and other locations. During the investigation, police came to know that the accused are from Ulhas Nagar in Mumbai. After this information, a police team led by SI Prem Singh was sent to Mumbai to collect information about the accused and to arrest them. The police team searched the accused for five days and managed to arrest them from there.

The accused have been identified as Mukesh Khubchandani of Ulhas Nagar and Anand Kushmandar of Thane. The accused tried to mislead the police but the police team showed the CCTV footage when the allegedly confessed their crime. Rs 3500 and artificial jewellery were recovered from the accused. The accused told the police that they have spent the money in a pub. They came to the city a month ago when they did a recce of the house of the elderly woman. They are being questioned about other such crimes. SP awarded the police with a cash prize for arresting the accused from Mumbai.