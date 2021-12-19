Indore: ​​Two arrested for theft at locked house within 6 hours

Indore

Gandhi Nagar police on Sunday arrested two persons for stealing gold and silver ornaments from a house within six hours.

According to the police, Lakhan Rawal, a resident of Naya Basera in Gandhi Nagar had lodged a complaint that he was out of his house when thieves entered his house after breaking open a tin shade and they managed to flee with gold and silver ornaments from there on Saturday. The police registered a case and started an investigation.

During the investigation, the police found the role of two persons in the crime. After that the police gathered more information and managed to arrest the accused Sahil and Pradeep, the resident of Gandhi Nagar area within six hours.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 10:56 PM IST