Indore: Two arrested for teasing girls on pretext of making prank videos

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths were arrested for teasing girls on the pretext of making prank videos in the Bhanwarkuan area on Thursday.

Bhanwarkuan police team caught two persons named Darshan and Mohit, the residents of Ujjain for making videos of girls in the name of making prank videos. The accused also uploaded some videos on youtube without the consent of the girls. The accused told the police that they run a youtube channel named Lol Prank to make prank videos.

One of the victims informed the police that she was on her way to the hostel when a youth told her to give him her mobile phone as he had to make a phone call. When the girl brought out the mobile phone the accused snatched it and tried to flee. When the girl caught him, the youth said that he and his friends were making a prank video.

Another girl informed the police that the area from DAVV residential premises to Bhanwarkuan is unsafe for the girls as a youth had snatched her mobile phone when she was on her way to the hostel a few days ago. The police said that the accused are being questioned further.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 12:52 AM IST