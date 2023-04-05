Indore: Two arrested for snatching mobile phone from woman

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested on Tuesday by the crime branch for snatching a mobile phone from a woman in the Annapurna area. A mobile phone was recovered from them and they were handed over to the Annapurna police for further investigation into the case.

According to the crime branch, a woman was robbed of her mobile phone by two bikers on Old RTO Road on Monday. People gathered on the spot on hearing her cries for help but by then the accused had fled from there. A case under Sections 392 and 34 of the IPC was registered by the Annapurna police against two unidentified persons.

The crime branch received information that two persons were roaming in the Annapurna area to sell a mobile phone at a cheap price. They reached the spot and arrested two persons named Aman Jadhav and Rohit Jhanjhot from there. A mobile phone was recovered from them. They could not show the invoice of the mobile phone. Thereafter the accused allegedly confessed to robbing the mobile phone from a woman on the Old RTO Road.

The accused along with the mobile phone and the bike used in the crime were handed over to the Annapurna police station staff. The police are questioning them for other such crimes in the city.