Indore: Two Arrested For Robbing Teacher Of Gold Chain

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested for robbing a teacher of her gold chain, Lasudia police said on Wednesday.

DCP (zone-2) Abhishek Anand said that Lalita Sahani was robbed of her gold chain in Lasudia on October 27. Sahani, a government teacher, in her complaint said she was on her way home with her son when two persons on a bike snatched her chain and fled the scene. A team was constituted by the senior officials to identify the accused.

During the investigation, Lasudia police station in-charge Taresh Soni received information that two robbery suspects were seen in the New Loha Mandi area. A police team reached the spot and the accused tried to flee. After a long chase, the police managed to arrest the duo after they fell on the road and were injured.

The accused have been identified as Rupesh Joshi and Kuldeep Karnawat. They allegedly confessed to snatching a gold chain from the woman. A gold chain and a bike used in the crime were recovered from the accused. The police believed that the accused were involved in similar cases in the city. The police said the accused committed the crime to fulfil their need for drugs. Further investigation into the matter was on.

