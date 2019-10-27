Indore: Two arrested for raping 13 year girl

Indore: Two youths were arrested by the police for raping a 13-year-old girl in Chandan Nagar area on Sunday. One of the accused who used to frequent the girl’s home had raped her three years back, but this time he had raped her along with his friend. The incident came to light when the girl got pregnant.

Chandan Nagar police station in charge Vinod Dixit said that the victim along with her parents reached the police station on Saturday and complained that she Ravi (19) and Kundan (28) had raped her at her place in Chandan Nagar area. She said Ravi had first raped her in 2016, and subsequently he and Kundan had raped her on numerous occasions.

She was five months pregnant but she didn’t reveal the matter to anyone as she was scared of the accused. The family members asked him after seeing changes in her body. Police have arrested the accused.

In another incident, Lasudia police station staff booked a 16-year-old boy for allegedly making obscene gesture at a 9-year-old child on Saturday. According to the police, victim’ mother lodged a complaint that the teen was making obscene gestures and fled the scene when she caught him in the act.