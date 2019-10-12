Indore: Two arrested for murder

Indore: Police arrested two persons on Saturday in connection with the murder of Nilesh Dalvi that took place in Tukoganj area. The accused were on the run for more than two months. A search is on for other accused in the murder case.

According to the police, Dalvi was stabbed to death by a group of men near Balvinay Mandir over two months ago. He had gone bring his children from the school and was waiting at the main gate when accused Sujit alias Papiya, Vikka alias Vikas, Vijay, Kunal, Pradeep and Golu reached there and they had an argument over a murder case of 2017. Dalvi was a witness in the murder case and the accused were pressurizing him to reach a compromise, but he refused. Angered by Dalvi’s refusal, the accused stabbed him and fled the scene. Since then the accused were on the run.

On Saturday, police received a tip-off that two of the accused are hiding in the city. Police team verified the information and managed to arrest accused Vikas alias Vikas and Golu Kale from Pardeshipura area. They are being questioned about other accused.