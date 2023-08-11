Indore: Two Arrested For Mobile Phone Snatching, 17 Instruments Seized

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Pardeshipura police have arrested two miscreants who robbed a minor's mobile about a week ago in the Pardeshipura area. Other incidents of loot have been also revealed by the accused. They used to carry out robberies to satisfy their urge to get intoxicated.

TI Pardeshipura Pankaj Dwivedi said that they received information that Manu and his accomplice living in the area were committing incidents of robbery for intoxication. After this the police caught Manu. He along with his accomplice confessed to having robbed Class 11 student Piyush Lodhi of his mobile. Seventeen mobiles have been found from the accused.

About a dozen crimes are already registered against Manu. He used to sell the looted mobiles to people at cheap prices and used the money received to buy drugs. The accused have done loots in MIG, Tukoganj, Vijaynagar area and other police station areas. In another incident under the Aerodrome Police Station area, the accused robbed an elderly man and fled away after looting mobile and cash.

The police have started searching for the accused on the basis of CCTV footage.

According to the police, 61-year-old Janved Singh was robbed by two bike-borne miscreants who stopped him near his house and fled with the mobile and cash kept in his pocket.

