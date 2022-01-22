Indore: Two arrested for killing friend

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Friday arrested two persons for killing their friend and burying his body near a river in Khudel police station jurisdiction. The accused had killed the youth over suspicion that he was having an extra- marital affair.

SI Krishna Padmakar from Khudel police station said that the deceased Sonu alias Soniya Jadhav (23), a resident of Gadhi village was found dead near Lohad river on January 7. His body was found half-buried in the sand on the river bank.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Sonu was missing from his place since December 25 and his missing report was lodged by his parents at the Khurel police station. Following investigation police found that two persons who were Sonu's friend might be involved in the case.

On Friday, the police received information that two suspects were seen in Nahar Jhabua village. After the information, the police team reached there and managed to arrest the accused named Dilip and Kamal from there. The accused had tried to flee after seeing the police team but the police managed to nab them.

They allegedly confessed to killing Sonu and said that they had taken Sonu to a place where they consumed liquor and later they thrashed Sonu and strangled him to death with a piece of rope. After killing him, they buried the body in the sand of the river in order to hide the evidence. The accused told the police that they killed Sonu over suspicion that he was having an affair with a woman.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 09:29 AM IST