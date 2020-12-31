Indore:

Two persons were arrested by the police within 12 hours of their duping a person of Rs 1 lakh by posing themselves as crime branch officers in Aerodrome area on Thursday. The money was recovered ​from the accused, who are being questioned further.​

Aerodrome police station in​-​charge Rahul Sharma said ​that ​Kaliraj, a resident of Suryadev Nagar area of the city stated in his complaint that he was talking with a woman in Aerodrome area when two persons reached there. They posed themselves as crime branch officers and threatened Kaliraj to implicate him in a false case.

The accused demanded Rs 1 lakh to release him. The victim got scared of the accused so transferred money through his Paytm wallet to the accused. After that​, ​the accused fled the scene. According to Kaliraj, the accused were calling each other ​by the names ​- ​Rajkumar and Pintu. The incident ​took place on December 27 but he mustered courage to lodge complaint only two days after the incident.

The police started an investigation into the case when ​they received a tip-off that the suspects were seen near Baba Shri Garden. After receiving information, the police team reached the mentioned place and the suspects tried to flee from the spot. The police team managed to arrest them after a chase.

The accused ​were identified as Rajkumar Parihar and Pintu Solanki of Shrisampada Nagar area of the city and they allegedly confessed their crime. The police have seized Rs 70​,​000 from Rajkumar and Rs 30​,​000 from Pintu. The police are questioning the accused bout other such crimes in the city.

The senior police officials appreciated the police team for arresting the accused within 12 hours of the report of the crime.