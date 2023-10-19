Indore: Two Arrested For Attacking Policeman, Thrashing A Family

Representational photo | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two policemen who had gone to the Banganga area after receiving information about a dispute were misbehaved with by some people on Tuesday and one of them was attacked with a glass bottle. Two persons were arrested by the police and one of them was paraded in the area after the incident. A search is on for other accused.

According to Banganga police station in charge Neeraj Birthare, Nagesh Khatwa, a resident of Nandbag area was being harassed by his neighbours Hiralal, Ram Sharma, Shyam Sharma and Sunita for Rs 20,000 for Durga Utsav for a few days. When Nagesh refused to give money, the accused allegedly started beating him and his family members on Tuesday.

After receiving information, constable Ashish Dixit and Pankaj Tiwari reached the spot. They were talking with the families when the accused called a person named Model SK alias Sanjay, who came there and started misbehaving with the policemen. During the argument, the accused attacked constable Ashish with a bottle and struck him on his head and fled the scene.

After that the police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of Nagesh Khatwa. On the complaint of constable Ashish, a case under sections 353, 168, 332, 294, 506 and 34 of the IPC was filed and two persons named Sanjay Chowdhary and Hiralal were arrested. The police are searching for other accused in the case. On Wednesday, the police paraded one of the accused in the area who apologised for his act.

