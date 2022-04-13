Indore: Two accused try to escape from crime branch police station, open fire on police; accused sustain injuries in cross firing

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two accused, who were taken to the crime branch police station for the verification, tried to flee from there and they reportedly opened fire on the crime branch officials, an official said on Wednesday.

Both the accused, however, sustained injuries during the cross firing and no police officials were injured in the incident.

Additional DCP (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar said that the accused Immu, Akram and one more were picked from Chandan Nagar and Raoji Bazar area of the city. They were taken to the crime branch police station for the verification on Wednesday. The action was taken following the orders of higher ups in order to maintain peace in the city. The officials were instructed to keep an eye on the criminal’s activities in the city.

When two policemen were questioning them in the police station, two accused managed to flee from there while police caught the third accomplice.

Later, the crime branch informed the police control room and chased to nab the accused.

Parashar said that one of the accused opened fire on the police near Patthar Godam area. Following which the police opened cross fire and both the accused sustained injuries. They were, however, out of danger, Parasar added.

According to reports, one of their associates had given a pistol to the accused while they were running away. The police seized the country-made pistol from the accused and they were being questioned further.

Over a dozen bullets were fired during the shootout from both the sides.

