Indore: Two accused of fraud arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two accused involved in a financial fraud case were arrested by the crime branch on Tuesday. They duped investors on the pretext of investing their money in a chit-fund company. A bounty of Rs 30,000 was announced for their arrest.

According to a crime branch officer, they received information that two persons, who were booked by the Palasia police station for duping people in the name of investing their money, were seen in the city. The crime branch sleuths managed to arrest them.

The accused were identified as Pappu Patel and Gopal Patel, residents of Tonk Khurd village in Dewas district. The accused were on bail in connection with a similar case. The accused allegedly duped the investors of crores of rupees on the pretext of investment. The victims had complained against the accused to the Palasia police station staff.

The police said that other people also registered a case against their two companies in Dewas, Haryana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. They were absconding for a long time, so the police announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for their arrest.

The accused were handed over to the Palasia police station staff for further investigation.

