Indore: Tweaking strategy, health department hits bull’s eye

Dr Gupta also added that this strategy also helped them in avoiding wastage of the vaccine.

District Nodal Officer for COVID-19 Dr Amit Malakar said, “Government has made changes in the COWIN app so that we can add the beneficiaries in the running session. The feature has helped in achieving the target while proper use of vaccines could be done.”

He also added that they have also planned to start new sites and are waiting for the instructions from the state.

PC Sethi would be the new vaccine centre

Dr Malakar said that they have completed the preparations to start another vaccination centre at Government PC Sethi Hospital.

“We have completed the preparations and will start the drive there also after getting approval from the state. With this, Indore will have six vaccination centers. We also have prepared the micro plan for 101 centers and can start them on getting orders,” he added.

No case of AEFI reported

According to health officials, no case of After Effects Following Immunization (AEFI) was reported on the third round of vaccination. Some of the beneficiaries, of the last two rounds, had fever and body pain but no major incident of the same was reported.

Contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said, “It is a good sign if people have fever and body ache after vaccination as such symptoms are common after any vaccination. We didn’t see any major case of after effects of the vaccine and people should not be afraid.”

Doctors appealed to people to get vaccinated

Along with other beneficiaries, HoD of Pediatrics Department of MGM Medical College Dr Hemant Jain, HoD of Gynecology Department Dr Nilesh Dalal, assistant professor of Orthopedics Dr Ankit Thora, Dr Rajesh Bharani, Dr Aviral Jain, Dr Manish Jain and others took the first dose at MY Hospital and Bombay Hospital along with appealing to the people to get the jab as vaccines are safe.

Meanwhile, doctors of Bombay Hospital including Dr Rajesh Bharani, Dr Aviral Jain, Dr Atul Tapadia, Dr Vivek, and Dr Manish Jain appealed to the people not to be afraid of the vaccination and take the dose when your number comes.

“Please don’t miss your chance of getting vaccinated. Vaccines are safe and the government has allowed only after all the studies and trials,” Dr Rajesh Bharani said.

Similarly, Dr Manish Jain also said that our scientists have worked hard to make the vaccine for saving our lives and people should not miss it.