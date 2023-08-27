Indore Turns From Dist With Excess Rainfall To Normal Rains

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The long break in rains is not only increasing the concern of farmers who are worried about the sown crops but also the denizens who are desperately waiting for another spell of rains to get rid of the itchy weather.

Moreover, the break in rains has also pulled down Indore from the list of districts with excess rainfall to normal rainfall and continuous break in rains will pull it into the district with rain deficit.

Only one week of August has been left but as per the records the district has received only 63 mm (2.4 inches) rainfall in the month, so far. The seasonal total rainfall recorded on August 1 was 680 mm (26.77 inches) and it went up to only 734.7 mm (28.9 inches) by August 26.

Indore district had an excess rainfall of 62 per cent by August 1 but due to the long dry spell, it dropped to normal rainfall with only 12 per cent of excess rainfall on August 26.

According to the records of Regional Meteorological Department, the normal rainfall in the district till August 26 is 656.7 mm (25.85 inches). The highest rainfall in the district has been received in the Depalpur area while the lowest rainfall was registered in the Indore urban area.

They added that under the influence of these conditions, the city would continue to witness drizzling and there are chances of moderate rains on August 31. The maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was 29.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature recorded was 22.3 degrees Celsius; both were one degree above normal. The humidity was recorded at 85 per cent in the morning and 68 per cent in the evening.

Meanwhile, the weather remained sultry on Saturday with no rain recorded in the past 24 hours. The rise in temperature and humidity turned the day uncomfortable for the people.