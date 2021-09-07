Indore: Turf Sports Academy inaugurated​​ at Maheshwari Vidyalaya

Mhow (FPNS) The Turf Sports Academy was inaugurated today at Maheshwari Vidyalaya Mhow by social worker Omprakash Dholi and international ​shooter Oshin Tawani.

All sports lover​s​ of the city can take advantage of this academy. Dholi said that starting this academy will improve the students’ interest in sports and other physical activities and it will help in finding the hidden talents of the town. On this occasion​, ​the Maheshwari community honoured senior community ​leader ​Ghanshyam Das Bihari for his services ​at the community’s ​Gita Bhavan. ​Two teachers of the Maheshwari School were also bid farewell.

Programme organised at JG School

JG Higher Secondary school principal Jay Singh Pawar commended the teachers who taught the students ​during the pandemic. ​The program​me​ was ​presided by Dr Ashok Mewada ​and chief guest ​was ​Dr Rashmi Mewada.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 10:45 PM IST