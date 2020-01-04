Indore: Tulsi Nagar residents face danger of losing homes

Indore: Thousands of residents of Tulsi Nagar, which was declared illegal in 2017 by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), nearly 27 years after it was developed, are fighting a legal battle to save their houses. Though many leaders have assured them of solving the vexed issue, they have turned out to be hollow promises.

Interestingly, even though the IMC has declared the colony illegal, they are imposing taxes on the residents, but when it comes to providing them basic civic amenities, the IMC turns a blind eye. According to IMC, the colony is on government land, therefore it is illegal.

The colony was developed by land shark Shivnarayan Agrawal in the late 90s through Saraswati Grah Nirman Society. The colony is spread over 98 acres and has 2800 plots and over 1000 houses have been constructed. Before it came under IMC, it was under the Nepania Gram Panchayat

As the colony has been declared illegal, banks do not provide loans and neither does the IMC sanction building plans. Selling a house in this colony is a major problem.

Residents say…

Problem needs to be solved

“We want the issue to be resolved as quickly as possible. We were duped by the colonizer and now the property has become a thorn in our flesh. We pay taxes, but when we complaint about choked drainage or lack of roads, the IMC says they can do nothing as the colony is illegal.

Vivek Sharma

Property rates are down

“While property rates in other colonies have increased over the years, in our colony it has come down. Property price in our neighbouring colony is just double, when compared to our colony.”

Sanjay Yadav

We have legal documents: “We have taken the plots after all legal procedures and have all the valid property documents. We want our housing society’s election to be held every year so that people who stay here become office-bearers..”

Rajesh Tomar

Area Corporator Say: "We have submitted the colony's name in the list created by State government for legalising illegal colonies. We are waiting for the goverment to discuss that list in Vidhan Sabha and legalising the colony"

Sanjay Katariya, Corporator, Ward 37

“Draft of new a law for legalizing illegal colonies is in the making. Once it’s is approved by Assembly, the process for legalizing illegal colonies will be initiated,” says principal secretary (urban administration) Sanjay Dubey.

Administrator of Housing Society say: "At present I am the administrator of the society. Elections are not held because the residents are of second and third registry. A decision is pending on this issue by the administration department"

Radheshyam Garethiya, Administrator, Saraswati Housing Society, Tulsi Nagar