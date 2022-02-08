Indore: Truckers want CM to tackle corruption at check posts



Indore

Irate by the corruption at transport check posts across the state, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) and Indore Truck Operators and Transport Association (ITOTA) have decided to launch a protest against the same and stage a protest at Chief Minister's house in Bhopal. Truck operators will give a memorandum of their demands to the Chief Minister with an ultimatum to take action in 90 days.

President of ITOTA CL Mukati said, ”During a meeting of AIMTC and ITOTA members on Monday, we decided to submit a memorandum of our demands to the CM mainly about the corruption at check posts and to shut the same. We will also give 90 days to the CM to solve the problem, and if it is not solved by then, we will reach Bhopal with our trucks and will gather at the CM house.”

The association members also decided to raise the demand of bringing fuel prices under GST with the Union Government and also to protest against the syndicate of tyre companies that have increased tyre prices. Some of the other demands include implementing the ‘Jiska Maal Uska Hammal’ scheme and to appeal to the Maharashtra Transport Department to decrease overloading charges.

“Along with AIMTC, New Delhi’s president Kultaran Singh Atwal and former president Gurwinder Singh, and about 30 members of AIMTC’s managing committee participated in the meeting.

