Indore: Truck rams school bus twice, several injured

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding truck on Thursday collided with a school bus “twice” on the Indore Depalpur Road in which as many as 15 students were injured.

“While the bus was parked on the road for the students to board it, a speeding truck hit the rear end of the bus,” said a student of Shiva Academy Higher Secondary school who was in the vehicle when it was jolted by the truck.

After it hit the bus, the trucker swirled the steering in a bid to drive past the bus, but it again hit the bus!

“During the first collision, some students inside the bus fell on their faces. During the second collision, as many as 15 students were hurt and were traumatised,” said another student.

Locals of the area rushed in to rescue the students and later the parents were called in to take home their respective children.

SDOP, Neelam Kanoj, said the matter is being investigated and a case will be registered against rash driving and other relevant sections.

Read Also Indore: Woman held trying to sell stolen gold pins

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)