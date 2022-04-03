Indore: Truck operators, transporters to raise freight charges by 20-25%

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While people are already being badly hit by the increasing fuel prices, they will be hit by another jolt as truck operators and transporters have decided to increase the freight charges by 20-25 per cent with immediate effect.

The decision will be followed across the state and the Indore Truck Operators’ and Transport Association (ITOTA) has also issued a circular for truck operators and transporters on the matter.

“We’re badly hit by the fuel hike, increasing toll charges and also an increase in the rates of tyres. The swiftly increasing fuel price has been putting an extra burden on us and it has become difficult to run our business,” president of the ITOTA CL Mukati said.

The decision to increase freight charges was taken during a meeting held with the members of the association on April 1.

‘Demands fell on deaf ears’

‘We’re continuously appealing to the government to provide relief from the fuel price hike, toll prices, and others, but our demands have, till now, fallen on deaf ears. Now, we’ll have to take harsh decisions and it’ll impact the budget of the people, as well,” Mukati added.

28 paise/kilometer will be increased

The president of the ITOTA said the current freight rate from Indore to Mumbai was Rs 1.40 paise per kilometre and it would be increased by 20 per cent, that is 28 paise per kilometre.

Inflation to increase more

The cascading effect of the hike in freight charges will be seen in the coming days as it will increase the prices of other necessary items, including that of wheat, pulses and oil.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 10:30 AM IST