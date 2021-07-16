Indore: Truck driver involved in gang-rape of mentally sick woman arrested from Gujarat

In her medical report, Chandan Nagar police came to know that she was sexually assaulted. Finally, police came to know that was raped by three persons in an isolated place. The police registered a case and the case was transferred to Betma police station for further investigation.

Woman’s parents lodged her missing report at Betma police station on July 3, 2021. The incident came to light on July 4 and since then police were investigating the case to trace the accused. The police had also taken the help of FSL team.

From July 5-13, the police collected information from Betma to Chandan Nagar area and collected CCTV footages of petrol pumps and other establishments. Police checked CCTVs installed at a petrol pump in Navda Panth area. In CCTV, the girl was seen semi nude and a man was seen following her. The man was identified as 24-year-old Vijay Gupta, a resident of Jaunpur.

Some people informed police that Vijay is a truck driver and he went to Gujarat. A police team was sent to Gujarat. After collecting information, the police managed to arrest Vijay from Chhota Udaipur in Gujarat and brought to Indore. Vijay allegedly confessed to having raped her after he found her alone. The police will collect DNA sample of the accused.

Betma police station incharge Sanjay Sharma said that two more accused were involved in the rape. However, accused Vijay is unaware about the two accused. A cash reward was given by senior officials to police team for arrest of accused.