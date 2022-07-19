e-Paper Get App

Indore: Truck driver dies in road accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A truck driver, Farhan Ali, died in a road accident in the wee hours of Monday. The police said he was from Saharanpur of Uttar Pradesh. He was carrying raw bananas in the truck and was heading towards Dewas.

Around 4 am, the truck’s engine broke down in the middle of the road at the Bypass. The truck driver collided with the rear of another truck and his driver’s cabin got crushed. Passersby informed the police.

The police said the collision was so intense that the cabin was absolutely smashed. The body of the deceased also got stuck inside the crushed cabin. It was removed from there with the help of gas-cutters. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination and his family was informed.

