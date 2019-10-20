Indore: Truck driver booked for co-worker’s death

Indore: The police have registered case against a truck driver for his negligence, which claimed life of another driver in Banganga four days back. The second driver was removing tarpaulin from the truck when he came in contact with a high tension electricity line. The incident was so horrific that his head fell down after being electrocuted.

According to Banganga police station staff, truck driver Gama Khan, a resident of Dhar, has been booked for not following safety measures due to which his second driver Hiralal Panchal of Dedla (Dhar) was electrocuted at Sanwer Road on October 16, 2019.

Police said accused Gama and deceased Hiralal were drivers of a truck from Gujarat. On the day of the incident, they reached a factory on Sanwer Road to unload the goods. Preliminary investigation revealed that Gama had asked Hiralal to climb atop the truck and remove tarpaulin.

Hiralal was busy in the work when he came to contact with high tension line passing from there and was electrocuted. Due to high power, his head severed from the body and rolled down. The police came to know that the accident took place to due to lack of safety measures and the driver is responsible for the same. Police have registered a case against driver Gama under Section 304-A of IPC and started an investigation.