Indore: Truck Dashes Car, Man Dies After Two Weeks Of Treatment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man died after struggling for around two weeks at a hospital. He met with an accident on the night of February 15 at Bicholi Mardana Bridge when a recklessly driven truck hit the car in which he was travelling from the rear while he was heading for a temple in Devguradiya.

He is from Dewas and had come to the city for a marriage in his maternal uncle’s family at Bengali Square. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours of Thursday. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rakesh Chaudhary, a resident of Dewas. He was a labourer.

The deceased's brother Rajesh said that Rakesh was sitting in the back seat of the car when a speeding truck dashed from the left side. There were three persons in the car but only Rakesh suffered injuries. The police initiated an investigation into the case to know the circumstances under which the incident occurred.

Indore: Rtd Bank Manager Dies Due To Silent Attack In Jail

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 65-year-old retired bank manager, lodged in District Jail for fraud and corruption, allegedly died due to a silent heart attack on Wednesday. While offering prayers, he suddenly fell down, and was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

He had been sent to jail by the CBI court. The deceased was identified as Nagesh Khilram, a resident of Shastri Nagar. He had served as a bank manager and was posted in Indore and Ujjain. The CBI court had sentenced him to 5 years imprisonment in cases of fraud and corruption. He had been in jail for the last two months.