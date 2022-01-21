Indore: Tributes paid to Hemu Kalani on his martyrdom day

Indore



Sindhi community observed martyr Hemu Kalani's 79th sacrifice day and offered flowers to his statue in the city on Friday. Sacrifice day was celebrated in 52 districts of the state and tribute was paid by community members.



Hemu Kalani was a Sindhi revolutionary and freedom fighter during the Indian independence movement. He was a leader of Swaraaj Sena, a student organisation that was affiliated with the All India Students Federation (AISF).



He was one of the youngest revolutionaries to be martyred for the nation's freedom struggle, being executed by the British when he was only 19, two months before his 20th birthday.



To pay tribute to him, in the evening community members gathered at the statue near the collector's office and lit candles and earthen lamps

Sindhi community representative Deepak Baba, Naresh Chelani and Rahul Rijwani said, “Kalani’s sacrifice was remembered on the 78th sacrifice day of martyr Hemu Kalani and garlanded the martyr Hemu Kalani statue in the morning by Indore Sindhi society.”

MP Shankar Lalwani led the event, where 79 earthen lamps were lit for the martyr.

