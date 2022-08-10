e-Paper Get App

Indore: Tribal rally to mark International Day for Indigenous Peoples

Various tribal organisations of the state were involved in the celebration.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 01:30 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The International Day for Indigenous Peoples was celebrated in the city on Tuesday where people from various tribal communities gathered together in Lalbagh and held a rally till Rajiv Gandhi Square.

Various tribal organisations of the state were involved in the celebration. Groups of youths who reached Lalbagh in the morning danced to the tribal songs and tunes played on the DJ along with drums. Women were also dressed in traditional clothes and ornaments.

Many of the tribal youths had joined the procession wearing traditional attire and were armed with bows and arrows. The procession was taken out through various routes of the city till Rajiv Gandhi Square. The crowd chanted their slogans portraying the richness within the culture and danced to the traditional tribal beats.

A meeting was organised at Rajiv Gandhi Square where many issues which the communities have been facing were discussed along with tribal culture, philosophy of life, constitutional provisions, problems and solutions.

