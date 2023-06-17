 Indore: Trial Run Of Toy Train At Nehru Park
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Trial Run Of Toy Train At Nehru Park

Indore: Trial Run Of Toy Train At Nehru Park

The fare for a single ride is Rs 50.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 01:21 AM IST
article-image
The fare for a single ride is Rs 50. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The trial run of the toy train at Nehru Park was held on Thursday. The train, which runs on electricity carried passengers for free.

A Rajasthan-based company has been given the contract to run the toy train. Around Rs 60 lakh was spent on making it.

The toy train has three coaches, in which 36 children can sit at a time. The train will take the children for a 700-metre- long ride. Tunnels and water sprays have also been built along the track.

The fare for a single ride is Rs 50.

Read Also
Indore: As Road Mishaps Rise In Malwa & Nimar, Search For ‘Culprit’ Is On
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Trial Run Of Toy Train At Nehru Park

Indore: Trial Run Of Toy Train At Nehru Park

Indore: 3 Rob Woman, Three Others  In A Single Night, Arrested

Indore: 3 Rob Woman, Three Others  In A Single Night, Arrested

Indore: ‘Harassed By Cops’ Trader  Commits Suicide In Hotel

Indore: ‘Harassed By Cops’ Trader  Commits Suicide In Hotel

Indore: Police Reunite 8-Year-Old Missing Boy With Parents

Indore: Police Reunite 8-Year-Old Missing Boy With Parents

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Gets Life In Jail For Minor’s Rape In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Gets Life In Jail For Minor’s Rape In Dhar