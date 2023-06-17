Indore: Trial Run Of Toy Train At Nehru Park

The fare for a single ride is Rs 50. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The trial run of the toy train at Nehru Park was held on Thursday. The train, which runs on electricity carried passengers for free.

A Rajasthan-based company has been given the contract to run the toy train. Around Rs 60 lakh was spent on making it.

The toy train has three coaches, in which 36 children can sit at a time. The train will take the children for a 700-metre- long ride. Tunnels and water sprays have also been built along the track.

The fare for a single ride is Rs 50.