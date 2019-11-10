Indore: Trend on painless vaccination increasing due to ‘Kitty Party Syndrome’

Indore: Though parents opt for painless vaccination for their wards, experts believe it is less effective.

Addressing a session on the conclusion day of 50th annual conference of Indian Academy of Pediatrician-Madhya Pradesh, pediatrician Dr KK Arora said the trend of painless vaccination is increasing. “We call it Kitty Party Syndrome as women learn about the vaccine through their friends and follow the same,” he added.

He said painless vaccination is expensive and can be effective only when its full dose is taken. “Any break in taking the dose can make it ineffective. As compare to the painful vaccination, which also has side effects, these are less effective and people should not run after it,” Dr Arora added.

The experts also discuss about typhoid vaccination and said its “very important for the children and its timely administration will keep the child healthy”. Pediatrician Dr AK Rawal raised concern over medical education system especially pediatrics.

“Most students who enter medical colleges after completing their higher secondary education belong to Hindi medium but they have to read English in medical curriculum, which gets them in trouble. Moreover, the incomplete knowledge of language leads to wrong interpretation,” Dr Rawal added.

During the concluding ceremony, PG students received Dr Jamshed Pohawal Gold Medal Award and Dr DK Shrivastava Gold Medal Award for presenting unique research papers based on pediatric diseases.

Pediatrician Dr Hemant Jain said association will send the findings of panel discussions to the state government to take steps in improving health facilities for the children.